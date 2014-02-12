BRIEF-Reliance says begins commercial production of coal bed methane in central India
* Commences commercial production of coal bed methane (CBM) in Sohagpur
MUMBAI Feb 12 Indian shares rose for a second consecutive session on Wednesday as blue chips rallied, in line with stronger global markets while Reliance Industries recovered from steep falls in the previous session that were seen as excessive.
The benchmark BSE index provisionally closed higher 0.36 percent at 20,437.33, while the broader NSE index ended up 0.35 percent at 6,084.
Shares in Reliance Industries provisionally closed higher 1.12 percent on value-buying after falling more than 2 percent on Tuesday when Delhi state chief minister asked for an investigation into company Chairman Mukesh Ambani and policymakers over pricing of gas produced from the company's D6 block in the eastern coast. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Commences commercial production of coal bed methane (CBM) in Sohagpur
Apr 21 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 20253.00 NSE 51935.90 ============= TOTAL 72188.90 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON M