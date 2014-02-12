MUMBAI Feb 12 Indian shares rose for a second consecutive session on Wednesday as blue chips rallied, in line with stronger global markets while Reliance Industries recovered from steep falls in the previous session that were seen as excessive.

The benchmark BSE index provisionally closed higher 0.36 percent at 20,437.33, while the broader NSE index ended up 0.35 percent at 6,084.

Shares in Reliance Industries provisionally closed higher 1.12 percent on value-buying after falling more than 2 percent on Tuesday when Delhi state chief minister asked for an investigation into company Chairman Mukesh Ambani and policymakers over pricing of gas produced from the company's D6 block in the eastern coast. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)