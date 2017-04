MUMBAI Feb 13 Indian shares fell more than 1 percent on Thursday to post their second-biggest drop this month as Cipla and Coal India slumped following disappointing earnings, while other blue chips tracked their lower global counterparts.

Cipla Ltd provisionally slumped 7.7 percent, while Coal India fell 3.3 percent.

The benchmark BSE index provisionally fell 1.33 percent to 20,175.61, posting its biggest one-day fall since Feb. 3. The index gained 0.6 percent over the previous two sessions.

The broader NSE index fell 1.36 percent after gaining 0.5 percent over the previous two sessions. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)