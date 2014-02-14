MUMBAI Feb 14 Indian shares closed higher on Friday, led by telecom services providers and software companies ahead of the incumbent government's last budget on Monday.

The benchmark BSE index provisionally closed 0.9 percent higher at 20,374.29, while the broader NSE index ended up 0.79 percent at 6,048.35.

Investors will take cues from the interim budget for the coming fiscal year which Finance Minister P. Chidambaram will unveil in parliament on Monday. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)