MUMBAI Feb 17 Indian shares provisionally closed higher on Monday, with auto stocks leading the gains after the finance minister proposed excise duty cuts to boost sales hurt by a slowing economy.

The benchmark BSE index provisionally ended 0.54 percent higher at 20,477.01, while the broader NSE index closed up 0.51 percent at 6,079.05.

The interim budget by Palaniappan Chidambaram largely stuck to expected lines, delivering on fiscal deficit commitments by containing expenditure. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)