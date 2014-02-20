MUMBAI Feb 20 Indian shares provisionally closed lower on Thursday to snap four consecutive sessions of gains as blue chips including ICICI Bank fell on profit-taking and regional markets were hit after a private survey painted a grim picture of China's manufacturing sector.

The benchmark BSE index closed 0.82 percent lower at 20,552.13 points, while the broader NSE index ended down 0.99 percent at 6,091.70.

Asian shares were hit on Thursday when the preliminary HSBC/Markit survey of manufacturing activity in China for February fell to a seven-month low. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)