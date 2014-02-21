MUMBAI Feb 21 Indian shares rose for a fifth time in six sessions on Friday as a recovery in global markets allowed blue chips such as ITC to recover from falls in the previous session, while cement makers such as ACC surged on speculation of price hikes.

The benchmark BSE index provisionally closed higher 0.75 percent at 20,690.23, while the broader NSE index ended up 1 percent at 6,152.65.

Asian shares rebounded from falls after a survey showing brisk U.S. manufacturing activity offset concerns about China's economic growth. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)