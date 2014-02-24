MUMBAI Feb 24 Indian shares rose for a second straight session on Monday to their highest closing in a month as blue chips including banks gained on continued optimism about foreign investor buying despite rising global uncertainties.

Gains were also helped as Tata Power Company Ltd provisionally surged 5.1 percent after the power regulator's nod to raise tariffs, although NTPC plunged 11.5 percent as the order was seen as negative to the state-run firm.

The benchmark BSE index provisionally closed higher 0.55 percent and the broader NSE index ended up 0.5 percent, their highest close since Jan. 24.

Among lenders, Axis Bank Ltd rose 3.6 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)