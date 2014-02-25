MUMBAI Feb 25 Indian shares gained for a third straight session on Tuesday to their highest closing in a month as software stocks including Infosys rose on continued optimism about U.S. business outlook while foreign investor buying also helped sentiment.

Infosys Ltd provisionally rose 0.9 percent, while Wipro Ltd gained 3 percent.

The benchmark BSE index provisionally closed higher 0.16 percent and the broader NSE index ended up 0.23 percent, their highest close since Jan. 24. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)