MUMBAI Feb 26 Indian shares rose for a fourth
straight session on Wednesday to close at their highest in more
than a month as blue chips such as ITC rose on heavy buying by
foreign investors despite expectations of volatility due to
derivatives expiry.
Index heavyweight ITC Ltd provisionally rose 2
percent, while Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd gained
1.9 percent.
The benchmark BSE index provisionally closed higher
0.52 percent and the broader NSE index ended up 0.64
percent, their highest close since Jan. 24.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)