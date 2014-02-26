MUMBAI Feb 26 Indian shares rose for a fourth straight session on Wednesday to close at their highest in more than a month as blue chips such as ITC rose on heavy buying by foreign investors despite expectations of volatility due to derivatives expiry.

Index heavyweight ITC Ltd provisionally rose 2 percent, while Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd gained 1.9 percent.

The benchmark BSE index provisionally closed higher 0.52 percent and the broader NSE index ended up 0.64 percent, their highest close since Jan. 24. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)