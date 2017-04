MUMBAI Feb 28 India's benchmark BSE index rose for a fifth consecutive session on Friday to post its strongest weekly gain this year after blue chips such as Tata Motors rose to a record high on heavy buying by foreign investors.

Tata Motors Ltd provisionally rose 3.7 percent after marking its record high at 418.20 rupees, while Lupin Ltd ended 3.9 percent higher after earlier hitting an all-time high of 1002.40 rupees.

The benchmark BSE index provisionally closed up 0.43 percent. It rose 1.8 percent for the week, the strongest weekly performance since the week ended on Nov. 29, 2013.

The broader NSE index ended up 0.49 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Sunil Nair)