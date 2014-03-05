MUMBAI Mar 5 India's benchmark BSE index edged up on Wednesday to approach a record closing high hit last month, extending a recent rally as continued foreign-investor buying boosted blue chips such as ICICI Bank Ltd.

ICICI Bank shares provisionally rose 2.8 percent, while Bank of Baroda Ltd gained 6.4 percent.

The BSE index rose 0.26 percent to a provisional close of 21,265.49, near a record closing high of 21,373.66 hit on Jan. 23.

The broader NSE index ended up 0.45 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)