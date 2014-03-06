MUMBAI Mar 6 India's broader NSE index
rose as much as 0.48 percent to its highest level this year as
continued strong buying by foreign investor is sparking a rally
in blue chips such as ICICI Bank Ltd.
The NSE index was up 0.42 percent at 0425 GMT, after earlier
hitting a yearly high at 6,359.30 points.
Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE index gained 0.44
percent.
Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth $119.46
million on Wednesday, extending their buying streak to a 14th
consecutive day for a net of about $900 million, provisional
exchange data showed.
Among blue chip stocks, Reliance Industries Ltd
rose 0.7 percent, while ICICI Bank gained 1.2 percent.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)