MUMBAI Mar 6 India's broader NSE index rose as much as 0.48 percent to its highest level this year as continued strong buying by foreign investor is sparking a rally in blue chips such as ICICI Bank Ltd.

The NSE index was up 0.42 percent at 0425 GMT, after earlier hitting a yearly high at 6,359.30 points.

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE index gained 0.44 percent.

Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth $119.46 million on Wednesday, extending their buying streak to a 14th consecutive day for a net of about $900 million, provisional exchange data showed.

Among blue chip stocks, Reliance Industries Ltd rose 0.7 percent, while ICICI Bank gained 1.2 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)