MUMBAI Mar 6 India's BSE index hit a record high while the NSE index closed just off its own all-time high, as steady buying by foreign investors continued to spark a rally in blue chips such as ICICI Bank.

The benchmark BSE index hit a record high of 21,525.14, surpassing its previous historic high of 21,483.74 points touched on Dec. 9 last year. It ended up a provisional 1.06 percent.

The broader NSE index rose 1.15 percent to 6,401.15 points, just off a record high of 6,415.25 points hit on Dec. 9.

ICICI Bank provisionally gained 2.3 percent while Reliance Industries rose 1.9 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)