MUMBAI Mar 7 India's NSE index rose as much as 0.8 percent to hit a record high, while the benchmark BSE index hit the milestone for a second consecutive session, after foreign investors' buying of shares in the previous day was the biggest so far this year.

Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth 12.73 billion rupees ($207.8 million) on Thursday, their biggest daily purchase since Dec. 19, extended their buying streak to a 15th straight day.

Among blue chips, Larsen & Toubro Ltd surged 4.6 percent.

The NSE rose 0.8 percent to a record high of 6,451.05 points as of 0357 GMT, surpassing its previous high of 6,415.25 points hit on Dec. 9.

The BSE index rose 0.8 percent to a record high of 21,681.77 points, marking its second consecutive day of hitting the milestone. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)