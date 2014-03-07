MUMBAI Mar 7 India's NSE index rose as
much as 0.8 percent to hit a record high, while the benchmark
BSE index hit the milestone for a second consecutive session,
after foreign investors' buying of shares in the previous day
was the biggest so far this year.
Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth 12.73 billion
rupees ($207.8 million) on Thursday, their biggest daily
purchase since Dec. 19, extended their buying streak to a 15th
straight day.
Among blue chips, Larsen & Toubro Ltd surged 4.6
percent.
The NSE rose 0.8 percent to a record high of 6,451.05 points
as of 0357 GMT, surpassing its previous high of 6,415.25 points
hit on Dec. 9.
The BSE index rose 0.8 percent to a record high of
21,681.77 points, marking its second consecutive day of hitting
the milestone.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)