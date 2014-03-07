MUMBAI, March 7 Indian shares ended nearly 2
percent higher on Friday after hitting record highs earlier,
driven by sharp gains in domestic-focused sectors such as banks
and capital goods.
State Bank of India rose 4.4 percent, while ICICI
Bank Ltd surged 6.2 percent. Larsen and Toubro Ltd
, India's biggest engineering and construction firm,
gained 5.4 percent.
Gains came as foreign portfolio investors extended their
buying streak to a fifteenth straight session, totalling over $1
billion.
The NSE index provisionally ended up 1.96 percent,
after earlier hitting a record high at 6,537.80 points.
The BSE index rose 1.87 percent, after earlier hitting an
all-time high at 21,960.89 points.
