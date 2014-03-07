MUMBAI, March 7 Indian shares ended nearly 2 percent higher on Friday after hitting record highs earlier, driven by sharp gains in domestic-focused sectors such as banks and capital goods.

State Bank of India rose 4.4 percent, while ICICI Bank Ltd surged 6.2 percent. Larsen and Toubro Ltd , India's biggest engineering and construction firm, gained 5.4 percent.

Gains came as foreign portfolio investors extended their buying streak to a fifteenth straight session, totalling over $1 billion.

The NSE index provisionally ended up 1.96 percent, after earlier hitting a record high at 6,537.80 points.

The BSE index rose 1.87 percent, after earlier hitting an all-time high at 21,960.89 points. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)