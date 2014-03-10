MUMBAI Mar 10 India's BSE index managed slight gains on Monday after earlier posting its third consecutive record high as shares of domestic-focused companies, including HDFC Bank, extended a rally on the back of signs of strong foreign buying.

Foreign investors bought a net 25.77 billion rupees ($420.7 million) of shares on Friday, their biggest daily purchases since Dec. 9. That marked a 16th consecutive buying session for a net total of about $1.4 billion.

HDFC Bank provisionally rose 3.5 percent, while Larsen and Toubro ended 3.3 percent higher.

The BSE index rose 0.05 percent, after earlier hitting an all-time high at 22,023.98.

The NSE index provisionally ended up 0.25 percent after also marking a record high of 6,562.20, its second consecutive all-time high. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)