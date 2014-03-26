MUMBAI, March 26 Indian shares rose to a record
high in early trading on Wednesday as blue chips such as ICICI
Bank extended recent gains bolstered by buying from
foreign institutional investors, while strength in other Asian
markets also helped.
The NSE index rose as much as 0.50 percent to an
all-time high of 6,622.80 while the benchmark BSE index
ALSO ROSE 0.5 percent to a lifetime high of 22,162.52 to surpass
their previous record highs hit just on Tuesday.
Overseas investors have helped underpin gains, with net
purchases in shares reaching $2.53 billion so far this month,
according to regulatory data.
Asian shares raced to two-week highs on Wednesday, with
investor confidence getting a much needed boost from upbeat U.S.
data and lingering hopes China may take steps to stimulate its
sagging economy.
ICICI Bank rose 1.3 percent while Tata Motors
gained 1.5 percent.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)