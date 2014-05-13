MUMBAI May 13 Indian shares rose as much as 2.2 percent on Tuesday, a third consecutive record high, as stocks of companies focussed on the domestic sector surged after exit polls showed the Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies winning a majority in the elections.

The NSE index rose as much as 2.25 percent to hit a record high of 7,172.35. The BSE index rose as much as 2.2 percent to hit a record high of 24,068.94, surpassing the psychologically important 24,000 mark for the first time.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd jumped 14 percent, while Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd rose 4.3 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi and Indulal PM; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)