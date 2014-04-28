MUMBAI, April 28 Indian shares fell on Monday for a second consecutive session, retreating from record highs hit in the previous session, as blue chips such as Larsen & Toubro fell on profit-taking while choppy global shares also weighed.

L&T provisionally fell 1.6 percent ahead of its results later in the day, while Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd ended lower 0.9 percent.

The benchmark BSE index provisionally closed 0.23 percent lower, while the broader NSE index lost 0.29 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)