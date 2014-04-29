MUMBAI, April 29 Shares in India's Idea Cellular Ltd gained 3.1 percent in pre-open trading on Tuesday after the wireless service provider posted better-than-expected quarterly earnings.

Idea Cellular reported on Monday a 90 percent jump in January-March consolidated net profit, and said it was confident about growth, as phone carriers benefit from reduced competition after a long price war.

Bharti Airtel Ltd rose 1 percent ahead of its quarterly earnings later in the day. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)