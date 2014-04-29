MUMBAI, April 29 Shares in India's Idea Cellular
Ltd gained 3.1 percent in pre-open trading on Tuesday
after the wireless service provider posted better-than-expected
quarterly earnings.
Idea Cellular reported on Monday a 90 percent jump in
January-March consolidated net profit, and said it was confident
about growth, as phone carriers benefit from reduced competition
after a long price war.
Bharti Airtel Ltd rose 1 percent ahead of its
quarterly earnings later in the day.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)