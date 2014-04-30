MUMBAI, April 30 India's NSE index fell on Wednesday to a 2-1/2 week low, retreating for a fourth session from a record high on Friday, as blue-chips geared to the domestic economy such as Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T) and ICICI Bank slumped in a bout of profit-taking.

A third consecutive session of sales by foreign investors in index futures on Tuesday also dampened the mood.

L&T provisionally fell 1.8 percent while ICICI Bank was down 1 percent.

The broader NSE index provisionally lost 0.06 percent after earlier marking its lowest level since April 7, while the benchmark BSE index closed 0.08 percent lower. ($1 = 60.4225 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Sunil Nair)