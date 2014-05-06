MUMBAI May 6 Indian shares rose for a second consecutive session on Tuesday to mark their highest close in a week as blue-chips such as Reliance Industries gained after foreign investors snapped a five-day selling streak in index futures.

Reliance Industries provisionally rose 1.9 percent while ICICI Bank ended 2.1 percent higher.

The benchmark BSE index provisionally closed 0.28 percent higher, while the broader NSE index gained 0.24 percent, marking their highest close since April 28. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Sunil Nair)