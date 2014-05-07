MUMBAI May 7 India's NSE index fell nearly 1 percent on Wednesday to its lowest close in nearly one-and-a-half months after the rupee's rise to a one-month high and UBS' downgrade of Infosys coupled with an overnight drop in U.S. tech stocks induced selling across the IT sector.

Infosys provisionally slumped 3.1 percent while Tata Consultancy Services ended 1.5 percent lower.

The broader NSE index provisionally lost 0.93 percent to mark its lowest close since March 27, while the benchmark BSE index closed down 0.82 percent at its lowest close since April 16. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)