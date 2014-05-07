US STOCKS-Wall St slips on President Trump's protectionist views
* Indexes down: Dow 0.33 pct, S&P 0.43 pct, Nasdaq up 0.41 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
MUMBAI May 7 India's NSE index fell nearly 1 percent on Wednesday to its lowest close in nearly one-and-a-half months after the rupee's rise to a one-month high and UBS' downgrade of Infosys coupled with an overnight drop in U.S. tech stocks induced selling across the IT sector.
Infosys provisionally slumped 3.1 percent while Tata Consultancy Services ended 1.5 percent lower.
The broader NSE index provisionally lost 0.93 percent to mark its lowest close since March 27, while the benchmark BSE index closed down 0.82 percent at its lowest close since April 16. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.33 pct, S&P 0.43 pct, Nasdaq up 0.41 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
* Dow down 0.06 pct, S&P down 0.07 pct, Nasdaq up 0.05 pct (Updates to open)
Jan 23 U.S. stocks opened lower on Monday as investors around the world sought safe-haven assets such as gold and U.S. Treasuries in response to the protectionist sentiments expressed by President Donald Trump in his inauguration speech.