MUMBAI May 12 Indian shares surged to their second consecutive record high on Monday as blue-chips such as Larsen & Toubro jumped on rising hopes that exit polls would show the Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies winning a majority in the elections.

The benchmark BSE index rose as much as 2.52 percent to a record high at 23,572.88, surpassing its previous high of 23,048.49 hit on Friday. It ended up a provisional 2.45 percent.

The broader NSE index rose as much as 2.35 percent to 7,020.05, surpassing its previous all-time high at 6,871.35 on Friday. It ended 2.31 percent higher.

Domestic oriented stocks rose the most, with Larsen & Toubro provisionally rising 3.4 percent and State Bank of India surging 3.5 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anand Basu)