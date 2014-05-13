MUMBAI May 13 India's benchmark BSE index rose as much as 2.2 percent to a record high on Tuesday, surpassing the key psychological level of 24,000 points as companies focused on the domestic sector surged after exit polls showed the Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies winning a majority in the elections.

The BSE index rose as much as 2.2 percent to hit a record high of 24,068.94. It ended up a provisional 1.36 percent.

The NSE index rose as much as 2.25 percent to hit a record high of 7,172.35. It ended 1.34 percent higher.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd provisionally jumped 10.4 percent, while Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd rose 3.7 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)