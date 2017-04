MUMBAI May 14 Indian shares retreated from record highs hit a day earlier, snapping a four-session winning streak as investors booked profits in blue-chips such as HDFC Bank ahead of the release of election results on Friday.

HDFC Bank provisionally fell 1.71 percent after hitting a record high of 800 rupees on Tuesday, while Reliance Industries fell 1.74 percent.

The benchmark BSE index provisionally closed 0.24 percent lower, while the broader NSE index ended flat. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anand Basu)