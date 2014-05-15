US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens lower as earnings roll in
April 18 U.S. stocks opened lower on Tuesday as investors weighed quarterly earnings and a possible delay in tax reforms, while keeping an eye on geopolitics.
MUMBAI May 15 Indian shares edged up on Thursday to near the record highs hit earlier this week as blue-chips such as HDFC Bank gained on hopes the Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies would win a clear majority, when election results are unveiled on Friday.
HDFC Bank provisionally rose 1.6 percent, while ITC ended 0.6 percent higher.
The benchmark BSE index provisionally closed 0.38 percent higher, while the broader NSE index gained 0.16 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anand Basu)
LONDON, April 18 UK stocks fell sharply on Tuesday, with the bluechip FTSE 100 poised for its sharpest one-day drop since the aftermath of last year's Brexit referendum, after Prime Minister Theresa May called for an early election.