MUMBAI May 16 NSE index futures traded on the Singapore Exchange turn positive, surging 0.8 percent after earlier falling 0.6 percent, predicting a near-record-high start for India's NSE index as vote counting begins.

Volunteers across India began counting votes on Friday to establish the result of a five-week general election in which an estimated half a billion people cast ballots and opposition leader Narendra Modi is widely expected to win. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)