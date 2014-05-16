MUMBAI May 16 India's BSE index rose as much as
6.1 percent to a record high on Friday as the Bharatiya Janata
Party and its allies swept the country's elections, although
shares gave up a big chunk of the gains towards the close as
investors booked profits.
The benchmark BSE index surged to as high as
25,375.63. The broader NSE index jumped as much as 6.2
percent to a record high of 7,563.50.
Both indexes surpassed their previous all-time highs hit on
Tuesday.
The BSE index provisionally closed 0.8 percent higher while
the NSE index gained 1 percent.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Sunil Nair)