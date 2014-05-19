MUMBAI May 19 Indian shares closed at a record high on Monday as investors switched to stocks focussed on the domestic sector, including NTPC, on optimism the incoming government led by Narendra Modi would help spur economic reforms.

However, broader gains were capped as exporters lost heavily after the rupee strengthened to an 11-month high against the dollar. Software exporter Tata Consultancy Services Ltd provisionally slumped 6.2 percent

The benchmark BSE index provisionally closed up 0.8 percent at 24,315.48, marking a record closing high. The index hit its all-time high at 25,375.63 on Friday.

The broader NSE index gained 0.7 percent, also surpassing its previous record closing high hit on Friday.

NTPC provisionally surged 12.2 percent, while Oil and Natural Gas Corp ended up 8.1 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)