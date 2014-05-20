MUMBAI May 20 Indian shares edged higher to a
fourth consecutive session of gains on Tuesday as
domestic-oriented stocks such as Sesa Sterlite rose on continued
hopes that the incoming government would revive the economy,
while IT stocks rebounded after recent sharp falls.
Sesa Sterlite Ltd provisionally surged 8 percent.
Infosys unofficially rose 2.8 percent after
falling 7.9 percent in the last two sessions, while Tata
Consultancy Services gained 1.2 percent.
The benchmark BSE index provisionally closed 0.06
percent higher, while the broader NSE index gained 0.16
percent.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)