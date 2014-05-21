MUMBAI May 21 Indian shares fell on Wednesday, snapping a four-session winning streak as blue-chips including Larsen & Toubro Ltd fell, a day after foreign investors turned net sellers for the first time in about a month.

Investors took the opportunity to book profits in recent outperformers, especially in domestic-oriented sectors that led a powerful rally in anticipation of a victory by the Bharatiya Janata Party and its prime ministerial candidate Narendra Modi.

Larsen & Toubro provisionally fell 2.1 percent while State Bank of India ended over 2 percent lower.

The benchmark BSE index provisionally closed 0.32 percent lower, while the broader NSE index lost 0.31 percent, retreating from record closing highs on Tuesday. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Sunil Nair)