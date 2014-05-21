MUMBAI May 21 Indian shares fell on Wednesday,
snapping a four-session winning streak as blue-chips including
Larsen & Toubro Ltd fell, a day after foreign
investors turned net sellers for the first time in about a
month.
Investors took the opportunity to book profits in recent
outperformers, especially in domestic-oriented sectors that led
a powerful rally in anticipation of a victory by the Bharatiya
Janata Party and its prime ministerial candidate Narendra Modi.
Larsen & Toubro provisionally fell 2.1 percent while State
Bank of India ended over 2 percent lower.
The benchmark BSE index provisionally closed 0.32
percent lower, while the broader NSE index lost 0.31
percent, retreating from record closing highs on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Sunil Nair)