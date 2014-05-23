BRIEF-India cenbank sets minimum underwriting commitments for Jan 27 bond auction
* India cenbank sets minimum underwriting commitment of 480 million rupees for 2022 bonds
MUMBAI May 23 Indian shares rose more than 1 percent on Friday to mark a record closing high with State Bank of India surging after reporting bad loans fell in January-March from the previous quarter.
SBI provisionally ended 10.3 percent higher, marking its biggest single-day gain since May 19, 2009, after earlier jumping as much as 10.6 percent to mark its highest level since May 2, 2011 at 2,777 rupees.
Also, hopes of reforms in the power sector by the new government continued to drive shares. NTPC Ltd rose 5.2 percent and Tata Power Co gained 7 percent.
The benchmark BSE index provisionally closed 1.39 percent higher, while the broader NSE index gained 1.32 percent, also gaining for a third consecutive week. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* Concerns over Trump's protectionist stance dent dollar * Market awaits details on possible U.S. fiscal stimulus * Won rises to highest in nearly 7 weeks * Taiwan dollar and Thai baht hit multi-month highs (Adds text, updates prices) By Masayuki Kitano SINGAPORE, Jan 24 Asian currencies rose on Tuesday, as the dollar was dented by concerns over U.S. President Donald Trump's protectionist trade stance and investors awaited more details on his fiscal policy plans
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/04.00 00.50/01.50 01.50/02.50 03.57% 02.68% 04.02% (Jan 23) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.68% 02.68% 02.68% -------------------------------------------------------