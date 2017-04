MUMBAI May 26 Indian shares fall, giving up earlier gains of nearly 2 percent due to profit-taking in shares of state-run companies such as Bank of Baroda while caution ahead of Narendra Modi's ministerial appointments also weighed.

Bank of Baroda shares slumped 8 percent, Bharat Heavy Electricals fell 6 percent while NTPC fell 5.5 percent.

The benchmark BSE index fell 0.7 percent after earlier rising 1.95 percent while the broader NSE index fell 1 percent after earlier gaining 1.9 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)