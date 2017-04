MUMBAI May 26 India's NSE index fell on Monday, giving up earlier gains of nearly 2 percent, due to profit-taking in blue-chips including state-run companies such as IDFC while caution ahead of Narendra Modi's ministerial appointments also weighed.

IDFC provisionally fell 5.3 percent while Tata Power Co ended 3.9 percent lower.

The broader NSE index lost 0.1 percent after earlier gaining 1.9 percent, while the benchmark BSE index provisionally closed 0.1 percent higher, giving up earlier gains of 1.95 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Sunil Nair)