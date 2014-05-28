MUMBAI May 28 Shares in Jet Airways (India) Ltd , part-owned by Abu Dhabi's Etihad, fell 10 percent on Wednesday in pre-open trading after the carrier posted a record quarterly loss partly as a result of higher jet fuel expenses and a one-time charge on a unit.

Jet, the No. 2 Indian carrier by domestic market share, said on Tuesday that standalone net loss was 21.54 billion rupees ($366.5 million) for its fiscal fourth-quarter to end-March, compared with a loss of 4.96 billion rupees a year earlier. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)