GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro jumps, shares rally on French election relief
* Macron wins first round in French election, far ahead in polls
MUMBAI May 28 Indian shares edged higher on Wednesday as cement stocks such as UltraTech Cement rose after their recent relative underperformance while foreign investor sales and expiry of May derivatives on Thursday weighed at higher levels.
UltraTech Cement provisionally rose 5.7 percent while Ambuja Cements ended higher 5.5 percent.
The benchmark BSE index provisionally closed 0.03 percent higher, while the broader NSE index gained 0.16 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
* Macron wins first round in French election, far ahead in polls
NEW YORK, April 23 U.S. stock index futures rose sharply on Sunday on relief that centrist Emmanuel Macron took the first round of voting in the French presidential election, reducing the prospect of an anti-establishment market shock.