MUMBAI May 30 Shares of India's Tata Motors Ltd fell 3 percent in pre-open trading after operating margin at its unit Jaguar Land Rover Ltd (JLR) lagged some analyst estimates for the March quarter.

JLR's Jan-March operating margins fell to 17.2 percent from 17.9 percent in the same quarter last year, according to Reuters calculations from company data. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)