BUZZ-India's Reliance Power rises; March-quarter profit surges
** Reliance posted a more-than-three-fold rise in March-quarter consol profit, according to an exchange filing on Thursday
MUMBAI May 30 Shares of India's Tata Motors Ltd fell 3 percent in pre-open trading after operating margin at its unit Jaguar Land Rover Ltd (JLR) lagged some analyst estimates for the March quarter.
JLR's Jan-March operating margins fell to 17.2 percent from 17.9 percent in the same quarter last year, according to Reuters calculations from company data. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
** Reliance posted a more-than-three-fold rise in March-quarter consol profit, according to an exchange filing on Thursday
MUMBAI, April 13 The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday tweaked rules that trigger regulatory action against lenders who overshoot the limit on bad loans or fail to comply with capital ratios.