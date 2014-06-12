MUMBAI, June 12 Indian shares edged higher on Thursday as blue-chips such as HDFC Bank rose on hopes that economic data due later in the day may show easing retail inflation and a pick-up in industrial activity.

HDFC Bank provisionally rose 2.5 percent, while NTPC advanced 1.9 percent.

The benchmark BSE index provisionally closed 0.4 percent higher, while the broader NSE index gained 0.3 percent, rising for five sessions out of last six. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anand Basu)