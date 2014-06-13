MUMBAI, June 13 India's NSE index slumped nearly 1.5 percent on Friday, posting its biggest single-day fall in nearly 4-1/2 months as blue-chips such as ICICI Bank fell on risk aversion after crude oil scaled nine-month highs on escalating violence in Iraq.

ICICI Bank provisionally fell 2.4 percent, while Tata Motors ended 2.7 percent down.

The broader NSE index provisionally lost 1.47 percent, its steepest drop since Jan. 27, while the benchmark BSE index closed 1.36 percent lower, its biggest one-day fall since Feb 3. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anand Basu)