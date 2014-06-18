(Corrects paragraph 1 to remove reference to second straight session)

MUMBAI, June 18 Indian shares fell over 1 percent on Wednesday as oil refiners such as Bharat Petroleum Corp slumped on concerns about the impact of higher oil prices on inflation and the government's finances.

Bharat Petroleum Corp provisionally slumped 4 percent, Hindustan Petroleum Corp lost 4.5 percent and Indian Oil Corp fell 3.9 percent.

The benchmark BSE index provisionally closed 1.1 percent lower, while the broader NSE index lost 0.96 percent, after earlier falling over 1.5 percent each. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anand Basu)