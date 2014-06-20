MUMBAI, June 20 Indian shares fell for the third straight session on Friday, hitting their lowest close in over two weeks as Mahindra and Mahindra declined on concerns over weak monsoon, while other blue-chips slipped on Iraq violence led risk aversion.

Mahindra and Mahindra provisionally fell 3.1 percent, while ICICI Bank ended 1 percent lower.

The benchmark BSE index provisionally closed 0.38 percent lower, while the broader NSE index lost 0.39 percent, marking their lowest close since June 5. The indexes also ended down for the second consecutive week. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anand Basu)