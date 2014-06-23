(Corrects headline to say ITC slumps most in 10 months, from 10-month low)

MUMBAI, June 23 Indian shares edged down on Monday to close at their lowest in nearly 2-1/2 weeks as index heavyweight ITC slumped on tax hike worries.

ITC provisionally fell 5.4 percent, marking its biggest single day fall since September 2013, while Kotak Mahindra Bank ended 4 percent down.

The benchmark BSE index provisionally closed 0.3 percent lower, while the broader NSE index lost 0.24 percent, falling for a fourth consecutive session to mark their lowest close since June 5. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anand Basu)