MUMBAI, June 26 Shares in India's oil and gas explorers slumped at pre-open trading on Thursday after the government deferred a decision on Wednesday to raise prices of locally produced gas for next three months, saying the matter requires more discussion.

Reliance Industries fell 2.5 percent, Oil and Natural Gas Corp lost 5 percent while Oil India Ltd fell 3.3 percent.

However, analysts say the deferment of gas price hike is near-term negative but it does not change the direction of structural reforms in the oil and gas sector. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi and Indulal PM; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)