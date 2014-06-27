BRIEF-India cenbank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 pct at 28-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 28-day variable rate reverse repo auction
MUMBAI, June 27 Indian shares rose on Friday as defensive stocks such as Sun Pharmaceutical Industries and Ranbaxy Laboratories jumped on the U.S. regulator's approval for a key drug while IT stocks gained after rival Accenture Plc reported robust quarterly revenue growth.
Ranbaxy provisionally rose 4.6 percent while its new owner Sun Pharma ended 3.9 percent higher.
Among software stocks, Tata Consultancy Services provisionally rose 4 percent while Infosys ended 1.4 percent higher.
The benchmark BSE index provisionally closed 0.15 percent higher, while the broader NSE index gained 0.24 percent, shrugging off two consecutive days of declines. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* Emkay Global Financial Services says signs agreement with DBS group Source text: (http://bit.ly/2klVy1p) Further company coverage:
* Ajanta Pharma clarifies on import alert received from USFDA