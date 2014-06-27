MUMBAI, June 27 Indian shares rose on Friday as defensive stocks such as Sun Pharmaceutical Industries and Ranbaxy Laboratories jumped on the U.S. regulator's approval for a key drug while IT stocks gained after rival Accenture Plc reported robust quarterly revenue growth.

Ranbaxy provisionally rose 4.6 percent while its new owner Sun Pharma ended 3.9 percent higher.

Among software stocks, Tata Consultancy Services provisionally rose 4 percent while Infosys ended 1.4 percent higher.

The benchmark BSE index provisionally closed 0.15 percent higher, while the broader NSE index gained 0.24 percent, shrugging off two consecutive days of declines. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Sunil Nair)