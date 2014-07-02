MUMBAI, July 2 India's BSE index rose to a
record high on Wednesday after Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's
comment on Tuesday that "mindless populism" in policymaking
needed to be checked stoke exepectations of a pragmatic budget
on July 10.
The benchmark BSE index rose as much as 0.87
percent to a record high of 25,737.42, surpassing its previous
life high of 25,735.87 hit on June 11, while the NSE index
gained as much as 0.83 percent to 7699.40, a whisker
from its all-time high of 7,700.05 also hit on June 11.
Among the blue-chips, ICICI Bank gains 1.5 percent
while Housing Development Finance Corp rose 1.4
percent.
Jaitley's comments that a high fiscal deficit and inflation
are major challenges for India also added to expectations that
he could unveil fiscal consolidation measures in his first
annual budget, traders said.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi and Indulal PM; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)