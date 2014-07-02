MUMBAI, July 2 India's BSE index rose to a record high on Wednesday after Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's comment on Tuesday that "mindless populism" in policymaking needed to be checked stoke exepectations of a pragmatic budget on July 10.

The benchmark BSE index rose as much as 0.87 percent to a record high of 25,737.42, surpassing its previous life high of 25,735.87 hit on June 11, while the NSE index gained as much as 0.83 percent to 7699.40, a whisker from its all-time high of 7,700.05 also hit on June 11.

Among the blue-chips, ICICI Bank gains 1.5 percent while Housing Development Finance Corp rose 1.4 percent.

Jaitley's comments that a high fiscal deficit and inflation are major challenges for India also added to expectations that he could unveil fiscal consolidation measures in his first annual budget, traders said. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi and Indulal PM; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)