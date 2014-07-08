MUMBAI, July 8 Indian shares fell more than 2
percent on Tuesday, marking their biggest single-day fall in
over 10 months as a lower-than-expected railway budget outlay
sparked worries about subdued government expenditure in the
federal budget due on Thursday.
Among blue-chips, Larsen & Toubro fell 4.2 percent
while Reliance Industries lost 3.2 percent.
The broader NSE index provisionally ended 2.1
percent lower, while the benchmark BSE index lost 2.2
percent, marking their biggest single-day fall since Sept. 3,
2013.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Sunil Nair)