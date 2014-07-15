BRIEF-Omax Autos to close its Automax business unit
* Says approved to close one of business unit of company named 'Automax' Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MUMBAI, July 15 India's NSE index rose nearly 1 percent on Tuesday, snapping a five-day selling streak as rate-sensitive stocks such as ICICI Bank surged after inflation slowed amid a deficient monsoon, and ahead of the central bank's policy review next month.
ICICI Bank provisionally rose 3.4 percent while State Bank of India ended up 4.3 percent.
The broader NSE index provisionally gained 0.93 percent, recovering from an over-five-week low hit in the previous session. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Sunil Nair)
Apr 19 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.57 percent on Wednesday compared with 6.61 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.24 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -