MUMBAI, July 18 Shares in Tata Consultancy Services, India's biggest software services exporter, rose 2.9 percent in pre-open trading after its April-June profit and sequential U.S. dollar revenue growth of 5.5 percent beat estimates.

Better-than-expected revenue growth reduces the asking rate for achieving management's guidance of better revenue growth in FY15 than FY14, Nomura said in a report on Friday.

Analysts added that although TCS' valuation looks rich, it is sustainable given execution and visibility remains good. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)