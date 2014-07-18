MUMBAI, July 18 Shares in Tata Consultancy
Services, India's biggest software services exporter,
rose 2.9 percent in pre-open trading after its April-June profit
and sequential U.S. dollar revenue growth of 5.5 percent beat
estimates.
Better-than-expected revenue growth reduces the asking rate
for achieving management's guidance of better revenue growth in
FY15 than FY14, Nomura said in a report on Friday.
Analysts added that although TCS' valuation looks rich, it
is sustainable given execution and visibility remains good.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)