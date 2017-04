MUMBAI, July 31 India's NSE index fell nearly 1 percent on Thursday, marking its biggest single-day fall in nearly 2-1/2 weeks as foreign investors sales and expiry of July derivatives weighed on blue-chips such as Housing Development Finance Corp.

HDFC provisionally fell 2.1 percent while ITC ended down 0.6 percent.

The broader NSE index provisionally lost 0.9 percent, marking its biggest single-day fall since July 11.

The index, however, gained 1.4 percent in July to notch up its third consecutive monthly gain.

